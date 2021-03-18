A Loganville teen has been arrested by Gwinnett police in connection with a double shooting that occurred near the city last weekend, resulting in the death of one person.
Makilyn Manzie, 17, was taken into custody on Wednesday and faces aggravated assault, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges in connection with the shooting, which occurred just before 6 a.m. Saturday on Foxberry Run in unincorporated Loganville. Loganville resident Devond Holmes, 20, and an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile victim were in a car on the street when they were shot.
Holmes died at the scene of the shooting. The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital.
"Investigators identified Manzie by following up on leads and evidence left at the scene," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "Detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and the motive behind this crime."
