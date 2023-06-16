Picture 1 (1).jpg

A 19-year-old who was shot at Lenora Park was taken to a nearby Gwinnett County Fire Station where he died Thursday night, Gwinnett County police said.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

It is the second deadly shooting in Gwinnett this week.

