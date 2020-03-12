A 17-year-old has been charged with armed robbery and obstruction after robbing a Chevron in Lawrenceville late Wednesday night. That led to a long series of events, including a standoff with the SWAT team.
Tavares Barnett, of Snellville, was booked into the Gwinnett County jail in connection with the incident Thursday at 2:09 p.m. He is being held without bond.
Police said the robbery occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1215 Scenic Hwy. The suspect was described as a black male who was armed with a handgun.
Cpl. Michele Pihera said officers learned he lived nearby on Stratford Drive in Snellville.
"We received information that the suspect was possibly inside the home," Pihera said. "The SWAT team was called in an attempt to arrest the suspect."
However, after several hours, the SWAT team discovered he was no longer in the home.
As the officers packed up their gear, Pihera said, they received a tip that the suspect was seen walking down Webb Gin House Road, also in Snellville, sometime after 9 a.m.
Authorities blocked the area on Scenic Highway and Webb Ginn House Road as they worked to resolve the standoff.
When Barnett ran from the officers, they began a foot pursuit and Barnett was eventually captured. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.
