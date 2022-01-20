featuredurgentbreaking Teen killed by vehicle turning into parking space in Snellville, police say From Staff Reports Jan 20, 2022 Jan 20, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Snellville police are investigating the death of a teenager who died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday morning.Around 6:15 a.m., Snellville officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of King Gate Circle in the city on reports of a person hit by a motor vehicle.According to police, a vehicle hit the teen while turning into a parking space. The victim was identified as 16-year-old South Gwinnett High School student Camya Harris, according to Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Relatives said the girl was hit as she was walking to the school bus stop. She was set to begin her first day of ROTC on Thursday, her family said.Snellville police said the investigation is ongoing. Officials have not said whether the driver of the vehicle will be charged. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snellville Police Vehicle Investigation Officer Motor Vehicle Parking Space Teen Partner × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Gwinnett County Transit wins state award for service during the pandemic +2 4 stylish color trends for 2022 +2 5 cooking swaps to help manage cholesterol Peloton may be toast {{title}} Latest Gwinnett County Transit wins state award for service during the pandemic Peloton may be toast A black hole fueling star birth has scientists doing a double-take Jones Middle School's Theresa Buckely selected as GCPS Media Clerk of the Year Alex Murdaugh charged with 23 more crimes » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDuluth police arrest employee at Shell gas station where illegal gambling allegedly took placeWinter weather advisory issued for Gwinnett as snow, ice anticipated on SundayThere will be no trash or recycling pickups in unincorporated Gwinnett on Monday; service will be delayed one day throughout weekAfter years of planning, Gwinnett will open new Harbins Road interchange at State Route 316 on TuesdayCEO of MARTA, Atlanta transportation service, dies by suicideTeen killed by vehicle turning into parking space in Snellville, police sayMan involved in standoff with Gwinnett SWAT officers at Norcross-area apartment complex arrested early TuesdayGwinnett police investigating fatal double shooting at shopping center near NorcrossGDOT warning residents to stay off roadways on Sunday night and Monday morning because of black ice fearsNational Weather Service warns of possible black ice on roadways after winter weather moves through Georgia on Sunday CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 16, 2022ON THE MARKET: This modern farmhouse in Sugar Hill features fully-appointed apartment above detached garagePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 17IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 10-16PHOTOS: Snow Day scenes from Gwinnett CountyPHOTOS: UGA National Championship Parade in AthensCounties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Scenes from the Georgia Gwinnett College 2022 Spring Nurse Dedication ceremonyGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Jan. 14-16GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Jan. 21-23 CommentedDemocrats lining up to run for state House 97 seat in western Gwinnett (3)Gwinnett commissioners hire firm to create new transit development plan (2)Senate Democrats on brink of defeat on voting legislation despite frantic push (2)Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp commits $100 million to fight newest COVID-19 surge (2)Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers receive life sentences (2)Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside closes his office through January because of COVID (2)Biden calls on Senate to change filibuster rules to pass voting rights bills in forceful speech: 'I'm tired of being quiet' (2)Another waste hauler in Gwinnett — Waste Management — is suspending some services because of COVID (2)Poway synagogue shooter sentenced to second life sentence (1)Peachtree Ridge head football coach Reggie Stancil announces resignation (1) Featured Businesses Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(678)277-0300 Website Events Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)822-8000 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: It's been exactly one year since President Biden took office. Do you think he is doing a good job? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes, he is doing a great job. No, he is doing a terrible job. He's doing an OK job but he could do better. He's not doing a very good job but I am rooting for him. I really don't have an opinion about this. Ask me again next year. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.