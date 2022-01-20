police Lights (copy)
File photo

Snellville police are investigating the death of a teenager who died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., Snellville officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of King Gate Circle in the city on reports of a person hit by a motor vehicle.

According to police, a vehicle hit the teen while turning into a parking space.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old South Gwinnett High School student Camya Harris, according to Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Relatives said the girl was hit as she was walking to the school bus stop. She was set to begin her first day of ROTC on Thursday, her family said.

Snellville police said the investigation is ongoing. Officials have not said whether the driver of the vehicle will be charged.

