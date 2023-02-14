A teen was shot in the middle of a Norcross area street Tuesday night and later died from his injuries, Gwinnett County police said.
Police are searching for a suspect and trying to determine a motive after being called to Winward Lane in unincorporated Norcross at about 5:40 p.m.
"When officers arrived on scene, they located a juvenile male in his early teens suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the street near his residence," Cpl. William Wolfe said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."
The police have not identified the teen.
Wolfe said the Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Units spent the evening combing the area and interviewing neighbors.
"The motive for this incident is unclear at this time and more information will be released as the investigation continues," Wolfe said.
Gwinnett police are asking anyone who has information to share in this case, to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: GP230012060
