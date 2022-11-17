A 16-year-old from Peachtree Corners was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday night after a shooting in the Lilburn area, Gwinnett County police said.
The shooting happened at La Mexicana Supermarket, located on Beaver Ruin Rd. in Lilburn, but police said Ryan Rodriguez Romero drove away from that scene before his car was found on Vernon St. in Lilburn.
"The victim was inside the car deceased," Sgt. Jennifer Richter said.
Police arrived at the shooting scene about 7:30 Wednesday night, where Richter said officers found 17-year-old Norcross resident Elizabeth Bravo suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, Richter said.
"As officers continued to investigate they learned that another male had been shot as well but despite his injuries had driven himself away from the scene," Richter said.
After searching the area, officers found Romero's car and the teen dead inside.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: GP220093912
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.