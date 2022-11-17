Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 9.42.30 AM.png
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

A 16-year-old from Peachtree Corners was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday night after a shooting in the Lilburn area, Gwinnett County police said.

The shooting happened at La Mexicana Supermarket, located on Beaver Ruin Rd. in Lilburn, but police said Ryan Rodriguez Romero drove away from that scene before his car was found on Vernon St. in Lilburn.