Gwinnett County police arrested 17-year-old James Robertson Jr. Friday for the fatal shooting of De’Lano Plummer, who was found in the middle of the street near Snellville earlier this month.
Robertson was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He was arrested at 3:16 p.m. at his home in Snellville Friday and was denied bond.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said Monday detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide, but at this time it is believed the victim was familiar with Robertson.
"We won’t confirm where he was shot or why he was in the middle of the street at this time," Flynn said. "This is still an active investigation."
Police identified the victim shortly after the fatal shooting on Feb. 4 as 23-year-old Plummer, of Snellville. Police believe that the motive for the homicide is robbery related.
On Feb. 4, police responded to a call just after 2:20 p.m. about a passerby who noticed a male lying in the street. He was found near the intersection of Hightower Trail and Donald Road in Snellville. The homicide unit also responded to the scene.
While the passerby said it appeared as though the male had either been hit by a vehicle or was injured, police found a deceased male with at least one gunshot wound, possibly more when they arrived, police said.
“At this time the investigation is still very preliminary,” Flynn said at the time. “We are still trying to figure out who the male is, why he’s at that intersection, and obviously locate witnesses and speak with them in reference to the case.”
Police did not provide additional information in regard to the incident Monday.
A crowd of about 10 people gathered at the scene Feb. 4 as they waited to hear more information from police. Flynn encouraged any witnesses to come forward, but said at the time that police did not believe the public was in any danger.
According to jail records, Robertson was charged in November 2019 for a second or subsequent offense of possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18.
