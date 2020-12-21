Consider it the old bait and switch.
There will be no dashing through the snow in Gwinnett County on Friday because any hopes of a Christmas Day snowfall appear to have been dashed. New forecasts on Tuesday indicate there won't be flurries falling on Friday after all — or at least none falling during the day.
On Monday, the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office had forecasting a chance of snow for the Atlanta area on Friday — and that was to come after a rainy Thursday.
On Monday night, however, the forecast changed and any mention of snow during the daylight hours on Friday was dropped.
Overnight from Christmas Eve into Christmas Day might still see some snowfall, but it likely won't stick.
"While some of the computer models have forecasted the possibility of snow, this is a classic case of cold air chasing the moisture, so (it's) not looking as likely," meteorologists from Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta said in a wether update of their own Monday night.
There is an 70% chance of rain, with wind gust up to 25 mph possible, on Thursday. But, before 1 a.m. Friday, there is "a slight chance of rain and snow showers." The chances of some form of precipitation is being pegged at 20%.
Overnight temperatures are expected to be 24 degrees.
What is being forecast now for Friday can be succinctly described in two words: cold temperatures. The high temperature is expected to be about 36 degrees even though it is expected to be sunny with clear skies.
That may not be such a bad thing for families looking to spend time together on Christmas Day, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.
"Of course, Christmas Day will usher in an Arctic blast with a lot of wind, perfect weather for sitting around the Christmas tree, opening presents, and spending time with your immediate family indoors," the news station's meteorologist said in their Monday night weather update.
Christmas night temperatures and overnight heading into Saturday are expected to drop to about 23 degrees.
