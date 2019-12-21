An awards system meant to provide bonuses to Gwinnett County Public Schools’ most effective teachers is instead being met with concern by educators questioning the system’s fairness and whether or not too many educators are overlooked.
On Dec. 18, 3,144 teachers received one-time bonuses amounting to a total of $12,377,863.68. Awards were distributed based on two different methods of evaluation. One encompassed professional growth, Teacher Assessment on Performance Standards evaluations, student growth and a weighted school assessment. The other method excludes a student growth measure in an effort to expand the base of eligible teachers. The awards do not subtract from the salaries of other teachers, according to school district officials.
Gwinnett County Public Schools CEO and Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said the award system is a departure from the traditional salary scale that pays teachers based on years of service. He believes this pay for performance method is a fairer way to pay the district’s most effective teachers.
“We employ some of the best teacher in the profession, but historically the highest-performing teachers have not been recognized and rewarded financially for the truly outstanding work they do,” Wilbanks said.
Most of the opposition to the award system stems from the educators who are left out and the perception the system favors schools with wealthy, already high-performing students. Some teachers who received bonuses, not just the ones on the outside looking in, launched their own protests of the system this past week. A Collins Hill teacher who was awarded $3,725.28 distributed their bonus to 160 colleagues. In an anonymous letter, the teacher denounced the system for making teaching feel competitive, rather than collaborative.
“We aren’t selling used cars here, we are teaching unique, individual students and their performance is not dependent solely on a teacher’s efforts,” the teacher wrote. “With vastly different classroom content, different levels of student abilities, and different student home lives, each teacher faces very different challenges. Trying to boil it all down to a number to pit teachers against one another is like comparing apples to battleships.”
Janet Howard is the CEO of Gwinnett Professionals for Human and Civil Rights, a nonprofit that aims to fight discrimination in the workplace by promoting meaningful resolutions. She said her organization has received feedback from teachers at Title I schools, which received federal funding based on the number of students receiving free and reduced lunch, saying the system’s method of giving the top tier of awards favors schools with students from wealthier families.
“Many teachers in some Title I schools believe they are at a disadvantage from the beginning,” said Howard, who is also an educator with 35 years of experience. “They feel disrespected and unappreciated for factors beyond their control that influence student performance.”
Is it fair?
Data provided to the Daily Post by the school district says that eligible teachers at Title I schools received 4.01% of the 1,033 Category 1 awards distributed, compared to 16.35% of non-Title I schools that received Category 1 awards.
Category 1 awards were the only ones distributed to the top 10% of teachers in the district. These teachers will receive awards of $6,208.80 (or 10% of the average GCPS teacher salary). These are the only category of awards that can be compared district-wide because they are the only ones distributed using both metics.
The majority of the awards in the two other categories were distributed on a per-school basis. To overlook Category 2 and 3 awards is to throw out a crucial piece of the system, Wilbanks said on Thursday.
“It’s not appropriate to make the evaluation around Category 1 without considering Category 2 or 3,” Wilbanks said. “Actually, there were more than twice the (Category) 2 and 3 awards than there were (Category) 1 awards.”
Data shows that, overall, 23.93% of eligible teachers at Title I schools received awards in all three categories compared to 37.29% at non-Title I schools.
Who’s left out?
Upon announcing the distribution methods of the awards, GCPS laid out its criteria for eligible teachers.
“Teachers eligible for the awards are classroom teachers who provided direct instruction to students for at least 50% of the school day, who were employed full-time for at least 120 days last school year, and for whom scores are available on the performance metrics used to determine the awards,” a statement from the school system said.
The school district said the system was designed to include as many teachers as possible, hence the three-metric system for classroom teachers unable to measure student growth.
The current eligibility requirements still exclude educators who work with students on a daily basis, including media specialists, paraprofessionals and counselors.
District V Board of Education member Louise Radloff expressed concern for special education teachers’ place in the system.
“When we first talked about this four years ago, I guess it was, that was one of the concerns who could be included and who could not be,” Radloff said.
Some 2,500 special education teachers were eligible, Wilbanks said. The three-metric system was created in an effort to incorporate more of those teachers by eliminating the student growth measure.
Moving forward
Teachers are able to provide their input on the system by emailing performance_based_awards@gwinnett.k12.ga.us. GCPS officials said the school district had received roughly 170 emails at that address by Thursday afternoon, a mix of feedback and former teachers wondering if they were eligible for awards.
Wilbanks doubled down on the notion the method is the start of something he believes will attract top talent to the school district in the future. He said Thursday that he felt, overall, the reaction to the awards system was positive.
“We want to hire the best teachers we can hire,” Wilbanks said. “We cannot get everybody to be the absolute best teacher.”
Nonetheless, those opposed to the distribution method hope to settle their differences. Howard said GCPS’ system of awarding teachers lowers morale and has, so far, negatively impacted the culture at some schools. She is, however, confident that the school district and Board of Education will listen to the concerns of parties that feel unappreciated or unfairly evaluated by the current system.
“We have to bring the concerns to them,” Howard said. “Mr. WIlbanks feels the same way I feel as an educator, but it hit hard for many teachers when we saw zero reward.”