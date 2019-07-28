Local restaurant fanatics will be pleased with the return of Taste of Johns Creek, which is coming soon to Chattahoochee High School.
Guests will be able to sample more than 25 local restaurants on the campus of Chattahoochee High School from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 17.
There will be an Art Walk with shopping, live music, local entertainment, kids activities and, of course, the opportunity to taste some of the best local offering the Johns Creek-area calls its own.
Some of the attending restaurants include Pita Mediterranean Street Food, Williamson Brothers BBQ, Kona Ice, City BBQ, Vito’s Pizza, Farm Sourced & Fresh, and S&W Seafood. A full restaurant lineup is available at tasteofjohnscreek.fun.
Most of the local restaurants are not strangers to Taste of Johns Creek, but one new local addition includes Kani House, a Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar.
Proceeds benefit Chattahoochee High School booster clubs. Admission to the Taste is free with food samples costing between $1 to $4 each. Tickets are available for purchase food and kids zone.
“It’s very important, and it’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” said Jeff Stephen, president of Chattahoochee Gridiron Board. “It’s also important to get all of the neighborhoods to come out and the community to get involved.”
Organizing the event is a collaborative effort between various Chattahoochee High School booster clubs and event coordinator JRM Management.
Officials expect more than 7,500 attendees. Musical entertainment runs all day, featuring Scott Thompson, whose singer-songwriter tunes with a southern theme blend with acoustic guitar rhythms. Live bands are playing all evening long on the main stage, including local entertainment.
Artisans and crafters will sell wares at the art walk, ranging from jewelry to clothing to wood work.
Children’s activities include a Quad Bungee, rock wall, inflatable slides, bounces and obstacle courses.
A puppet show from Atlanta Puppet with feature marionettes and other puppetry styles from puppeteer Peter Hart.
For football players, Stephen said there will be a dunk tank for attendees to take a crack at dunking football coaches.
“The new coaching staff for the football team wants to have that so the kids can have some fun trying to dunk him and the staff,” Stephen said. “It’s going to be quite interesting.”