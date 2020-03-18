Target and Kroger are going to start closing stores early because of the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
Target each said all of its stores will close at 9 p.m., starting today, in response to the outbreak. Kroger's stores in its Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina switched to an 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. schedule on Tuesday.
Target stores are also going to reserve the first hour they are open on each Wednesday for shoppers who are elderly or have underlying health conditions.
Meanwhile, Kroger's Atlanta division is also looking to hire workers to fill open positions to meet customer demands during the outbreak.
The chains are the latest retailers to scale back hours, joining Walmart, Publix and other major store brands to shorten the times when they are open.
"This will help us as we replenish and deeply clean our stores for guests," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement on Facebook. "And it builds on measures we shared earlier this month, including enhanced cleaning and more staffing for in-demand services that support social distancing, like order pickup and drive up."
Cornell said the changes at Target will remain in effect until further notice.
