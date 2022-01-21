Gwinnett County school board member Tarece Johnson was chosen by her colleagues on Thursday night to lead the board this year, while fellow board member Steve Knudsen will serve as vice-chairman.
Johnson is the first African-American woman to lead the county's Board of Education and her selection along with Knudsen picked to be vice-chairman means the board will have a bipartisan leadership team this year. Johnson is one of three Democrats on the board while Knudsen is one of the body's two Republican members.
"As board chair, I will work with our governance team to focus on the policies that benefit our children, our teachers and our staff," Johnson said at the meeting. "Some of our duties include ensuring a balanced budget, maintaining governance standards, partnering with our superintendent, Dr. Watts, in creating policies.
"As a member of the national cohort of School Board Partners, I will use the knowledge and resources available to advance our governance team and work with the superintendent. I will lead in a way that works with our governance team and our vice-chairman, Mr. Knudsen, (and) embraces ... the diversity of our board, students, teachers and staff."
The school board chooses its chairperson and vice-chairperson every January to determine who will lead the board for the next 12 months.
Johnson was chosen to be chairwoman in a 3-2 vote with Knudsen and board member Mary Kay Murphy voting against the appointment. Knudsen was appointed as vice-chairman by a 3-1 vote with Johnson voting against it and board member Karen Watkins abstaining.
Johnson and Knudsen take over from board members Everton Blair and Watkins, respectively. Johnson had nominated Watkins to remain vice-chairwoman but the nomination did not receive a second. Blair then nominated Knudsen for the post.
Johnson joined the board in January 2021 while Knudsen joined the board in January 2019.
"It'll be great to be your vice-chair alongside you and I look forward to a great year," Knudsen told Johnson during the meeting.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
