A Peachtree Corners restaurant normally known for its Mexican cuisine is going to switch gears and serve a traditionally American meal on Thanksgiving this year.
In a year where many families are struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taqueria del Mar said it will offer traditional Thanksgiving dinners for free for people in the community who are in need. The dinners are one pan “Take and Bake” meals which can feed as many as six people.
“Open to everyone, we want to give back to those that may not have the means to celebrate Thanksgiving,” officials at the restaurant said. “We want to give back to the community that provides for us and our families each and every day. So if you or anyone you know is in need, please contact Taqueria del Mar.”
Meals will also be available for purchase, at a cost of $50. The restaurant will operate under “Pay what you can” and “Pay it forward” principles so people who not be turned away if they cannot pay, and anyone who can make a donation to help families in need will be appreciated in need.
Proceeds from dinners that are sold will be given to Renewed Hope House of Wellspring Living, which is located in Duluth and is the restaurant’s sister charity.
