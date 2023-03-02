Central Bank, a community bank headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with branches in Winter Park and St. Augustine, Florida, has opened a new branch in Suwanee, bank officials said.
After years of study, the Board of Directors for Central Bank identified the Suwanee location as an excellent opportunity for the bank to expand as well as an area in need of a community bank. The new branch is located at 3893 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.
Heading up the Suwanee branch will be Vice President and Branch Manager Darryl Workman. As manager, he will be responsible for managing the branch staff as well as promoting the bank, engaging in the community and growing the branch through the development of commercial and personal accounts. He will be working with Sagar Patel, who will serve as the Atlanta/Georgia Market President.
“We believe there is a gap in the banking industry when it comes to having true community banks serving the local population," said John Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Bank. "We started Central Bank in North Tampa in 2007. We then identified markets in Winter Park and St. Augustine and created new branches there.
"The response from those communities has been great and we have seen financial success in each market. We think the Suwanee community is a place where our personal banking service will work well, both for individual banking accounts and for the area’s small businesses.”
Central Bank is a full service, independently owned Florida community bank offering personal and business banking services. Central Bank has a 5 Star rating from Bauer Financial Rating Agency.
