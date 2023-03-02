Suwanee Branch (1).jpg

Central Bank has opened a new branch in Suwanee, located at 3893 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.

Central Bank, a community bank headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with branches in Winter Park and St. Augustine, Florida, has opened a new branch in Suwanee, bank officials said.

After years of study, the Board of Directors for Central Bank identified the Suwanee location as an excellent opportunity for the bank to expand as well as an area in need of a community bank. The new branch is located at 3893 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.

