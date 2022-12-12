Gwinnett Chamber Board Chairwoman Tammy Shumate at dinner.jpeg (copy)

Tammy Shumate, director of corporate development at Capital City Home Loans, LLC, will be presented the Citizen of the Year Award at the Gwinnett Chamber's Annual Dinner in February.

 File Photo

The Gwinnett Chamber will celebrate its Diamond Anniversary in February at the 75th Annual Dinner with Tammy Shumate highlighting the honorees.

Shumate, director of corporate development at Capital City Home Loans, LLC, will be presented the Citizen of the Year Award, Chamber officials said. The Chamber's top award, it honors individuals whose services have had the greatest impact on the overall quality of life for Gwinnett County in recent years.