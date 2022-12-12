The Gwinnett Chamber will celebrate its Diamond Anniversary in February at the 75th Annual Dinner with Tammy Shumate highlighting the honorees.
Shumate, director of corporate development at Capital City Home Loans, LLC, will be presented the Citizen of the Year Award, Chamber officials said. The Chamber's top award, it honors individuals whose services have had the greatest impact on the overall quality of life for Gwinnett County in recent years.
The dinner, to be held Feb. 3 at the Gas South District, is presented by Northside Hospital. The goal of the event, chamber officials said, is to focus "on local and regional business growth while honoring the exceptional public servants, corporate citizens, and compassionate organizations who lead it."
In addition to honoring Shumate, Public Service Awards will be given to individuals who "have gone above and beyond in their service to the community and its residents."
This year’s Public Service honorees include:
• Dr. D. Glen Cannon, president, Gwinnett Technical College
• Jason Chandler, president, Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation
• Jennifer Hibbard, CEO, View Point Health
• Tim Le, broker/owner, NDI MAXIM Real Estate LLC
• Chief J.D. McClure, Gwinnett County Police Department
• Emory Morsberger, executive director, Gateway85 Community Improvement District
The United Way of Greater Atlanta in Gwinnett County will receive the D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian Award given in honor of Scott Hudgens, a respected developer, and philanthropist who "unselfishly gave of his time and talents to ensure that many others, especially those with limited means, would benefit from his treasure" Chamber officials said.
The James J. Maran International Award recognizes a global company that has chosen to locate in Gwinnett, take advantage of Gwinnett’s pro-business mindset, and become an active member of the Chamber and the local community. This year's award will be given to Siemens Electrical Products.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.