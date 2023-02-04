Tammy Shumate, center, hugs Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino as she received the chamber's Citizen of the Year Award during its 75th Annual Dinner at the Gas South Convention Center on Friday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Award recipients who were recognized at the Gwinnett Chamber’s 75th Annual Dinner show off their awards after the event at the Gas South Convention Center on Friday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Gwinnett Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Nick Masino addresses attendees at the chamber's 75th Annual Dinner at the Gas South Convention Center on Friday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
The Gwinnett Chamber held its 75th Annual Dinner at the Gas South Convention Center on Friday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones addresses attendees at the Gwinnett Chamber’s 75th Annual Dinner at the Gas South Convention Center on Friday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Gwinnett Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Nick Masino addresses attendees at the chamber’s annual dinner.
Gwinnett Chamber honorees In addition to Tammy Shumate being named Citizen of the Year, the chamber also recognized: R. Wayne Shackelford Legacy Award: Tiffany Porter and Jones Webb D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian Award: United Way of Greater Atlanta in Gwinnett James J. Maran International Award: Siemens Electrical Products Public Service Award: D. Glen Cannon, Jason Chandler, Jennifer Hibbard, Tim Le, J.D. McClure and Emory Morsberger Membership Development Manager of the Year: Tyeme Woods
Many Gwinnett Chamber board presidents get it easy during their year leading the Board of Directors.
They may serve during a year when the chamber is taking on a major initiative or a leadership change, but, in the grand scheme of things, it’s nothing overly daunting.
Tammy Shumate, on the other hand, got to be board president in 2020, a.k.a the year a global pandemic hit and shut everything down. While that might sound like a tough time to be the board’s president, Shumate said it was a good experience in retrospect.
“That was a great job,” she said. “I learned a whole lot in a short span, and I’ve been on the chamber board for a very, very long time so I think, until you’re put into that position, it’s kind of like drinking from a fire hydrant.
“I definitely learned a lot from it. I thoroughly enjoyed it. Especially with COVID, it made it totally different. We had to learn how to be broadcasters for a short time with Zoom.”
Tammy Shumate — who is the director of corporate development at her husband, Greg’s, company, Capital City Home Loans LLC — was feted at the Gwinnett Chamber’s 75th Annual Dinner at the Gas South District on Friday night as she was named the chamber’s Citizen of the Year.
“It’s incredibly humbling,” Shumate said. “There’s so many people in Gwinnett and it’s so unique. We’ve got offices in 10 different states and I always feel like the Gwinnett Chamber and the Gwinnett community is so much different because we work so well together.”
She strode up to the stage to accept her award while Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” played over the sound system. She picked the song out herself.
“I just want to say, ‘Thank You’ so much for this,” Shumate told the audience. “I’ve always believed it’s our civic duty to give back to the community where we were born, raised and has given us so much ...
“Nothing happens with one person, so everyone in here has helped me in some capacity over the years, to teach me something.”
Shumate has been involved with the Gwinnett Chamber for more than a decade. She estimated she has been on its Board of Directors for about at least 15 years.
But, she’s been involved in the Gwinnett community in other ways as well.
She spent about 18 years on the Grayson City Council, serving as mayor pro tem for a number of years. She also served on the Board of Trustees for Leadership Gwinnett for about 20 years, the Gwinnett Hospital Foundation Board, Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful board, Mitsubishi Electric Classic Board of Directors, Gwinnett County Superintendent’s Business Leaders Council, the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia board and is currently the president of the 1818 Club.
At one point during her tenure on the Grayson City Council, she was president of the Gwinnett Municipal Association as well.
“My husband, I believe, has pushed me, from a young age of getting married, into being involved and saying, ‘You should be on the city council, you should do this,’ and I think the people make it unique and what you learn,” Shumate told the Daily Post on Friday.
“I think that we’ve always believed that it’s just a civic duty that you should give back to a community that you’ve either been blessed with or that’s given back to you.”
Shumate added that she does not understand why people would not want to give back to the communities they live in or do business in.
“I’m always amazed at people who — you don’t see a lot of it — but for someone to move into a community and they just don’t want to involve themselves in any way,” she said.
“I feel like you learn a lot. At the end of the day, it’s a lot about the people so I think that’s what’s driven me a lot. Some of my best friends I’ve met through Leadership Gwinnett and the chamber and things like that.”
Shumate was one of several people who were recognized at the dinner for their service and involvement in the community.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
