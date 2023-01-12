When it comes to his profession and his country, Dacula native Will Hinton’s aim is true.
Hinton, 26, has a unique position in military hierarchy as a member of the elite Army Marksmanship Unit, which numbers about 15 soldiers. And with his sharp shooting, Hinton has the opportunity this summer to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.
“Basically, (I belong to) a unit of soldiers whose job is to win national and international shooting competitions and instruct other soldiers,” said Hinton during a recent telephone conversation from Fort Benning near Columbus, where he’s been stationed since joining the Army in 2016. “… I do a lot of traveling, about 30 weeks a year, if not more. I’ve been to seven countries (in 2022) alone. I stay pretty busy.”
Competing in bunker trap, Hinton — who in 2022 has been ranked No. 5 in the world — had an excellent year. He won the ISSF President’s Cup in Men’s Trap and was on the ISSF World Championship Team in Men’s Skeet at a competition in Cairo, Egypt, and he took the silver medal in men’s trap at the Shotgun National Championship in July in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Perhaps most importantly, Hinton snagged one of two U.S. Olympic Quotas at the 2022 CAT Games in November in Lima, Peru. As a result, he’ll compete for one of two spots on Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games (in Paris) at the Olympic Trails, set for May 2023 back in Hillsdale.
“Not every country participates in the Olympics, so the International Olympic Committee has Olympic Quotas at world championships, Central American games, World Cups, any time of world-level event, where they’ll divvy out Olympic quotas,” said Hinton, who lives in Phenix City, Alabama. “Shooters from various countries go to these events and if they win, they’ll receive an Olympic Quota.
“In many countries, if you win the Olympic quota, you’re going to the Olympics. In the United States, it’s about quality and fairness and we have a Right to Compete Act. I won one of a possible two Olympic quotas for the United States. That’s a great thing, The unfortunate thing at the Olympic Trials, everybody starts at zero, a clean slate, and we’ll be shooting for two spots in the Olympic Games.”
The Olympic Games would be a fitting competition for Hinton, who grew up shooting with his father, whom he said is “a big bird hunter.” He began shooting competitively as a teenager and transitioned from team shooting to individual performances with the National Sporting Clays Association.
“I was recruited into the Army Marksmanship Unit,” said Hinton, who graduated from Dacula High in 2014 and was a junior at Georgia Gwinnett College when he enlisted. “I love the military but I didn’t have family in the military. It was a very scary decision, but I was recruited from the civilian world to join the AMU, which is a closed unit.
“The job I do — Olympic trap shooter, Olympic skeet shooter — there’s only about 15 of us in the entire army.”
Hinton said that a typical day at Fort Benning finds him up early, running or swimming before he arrives at work around 8 a.m. For most of the day, he’s either shooting, mentoring soldiers (as a staff sergeant, Hinton is responsible for five other soldiers) and doing administrative work. Then he’s back in the gym as the day ends.
“Generally, it’s work out in the morning, shooting in the day and administration and training soldiers, and then training myself,” he said. “I also a lot of mental work and I like to read mental-management books — I’m always trying to find an edge. This is a high-performance office and you’re always trying to get ahead.”
Given his excellent performances in 2022, Hinton has entered the new with plenty of Olympic-sized confidence.
“I am eager,” he said. “I’ve had a good year and I’ve got a lot of momentum, so I’m very excited to move forward with it and carry it with me.”
