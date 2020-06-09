A new Taco Mac that is coming to Lawrenceville is now hiring.
The sports bar chain announced anyone who is interested in applying for a position at the restaurant that will be located at 835 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, near Duluth Highway, (in the former Olde Towne Tavern and Grill location), can fill out an application at tacomac.com/careers.
“Taco Mac offers an award-winning training experience with a fun workplace and opportunities for personal and professional growth,” Taco Mac officials said in an announcement. “A variety of team member positions—from servers and hosts/hostesses to cooks and dishwashers—are available.”
This will be the first new Taco Mac to open since 2017. The restaurant is expected to open in July.
