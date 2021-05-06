North Fulton Community Charities’ annual Swing Into Action Golf Tournament raised $60,000 to help support the mission of NFCC.
The sold out tournament included 114 golfers at the Country Club of the South on April 26.
The foursome of Scott Freese, Andrew Murphy, Paul Atkinson and Russ Kanner won the tournament. The second-place foursome included Michael Poffenberger, Laura Poffenberger, Andre DeWinter and Lloyd O’Neill. Steve Wood, Stephen McDonnald, Mike Elmore and Jay Kaplan rounded out the awards with their third-place finish.
The tournament included three contests. Erik Rathke won the putting contest, Jim Fowler won the closest-to-the pin contest and Nathan Brown won the longest drive contest.
“We had the perfect day for golf and we are so thankful for all the organizations that supported us in this year’s golf tournament,” said NFCC Director of Development Sherri Morgan. “This was the first opportunity many of us have had in more than a year to be together in a safe group environment.
"We celebrated being together again while supporting the critical work we do at North Fulton Community Charities to help our neighbors in need.”
The tournament was presented by Convergence Acceleration Solutions (CAS Group) and the company was joined by Birdie Sponsors First Baptist Roswell, Roswell Presbyterian Church and Synchrony in addition to 17 other sponsors for the event.
