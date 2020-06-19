Big Blue Swim School, whose opening date was delayed due to COVID-19, will open its first Atlanta area location on June 22, in Johns Creek at the Northbridge Shopping Center.
The school was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong. The first location opened in Wilmette, Illinois, followed by four additional Chicagoland schools.
“We are incredibly excited to open our Johns Creek pool and introduce local families to Big Blue Swim School,” said Paige Reyhan, area manager for Big Blue Swim School.
“Big Blue provides a best-in-class experience through a team of highly trained, full-time swim associates who are passionate about the mission they deliver. Pairing a great team of pros with our new, super clean and comfortable facilities makes Big Blue a truly unique experience.”
The Johns Creek pool will be open seven days a week and lessons are offered for children ages 6 months to 12 years of age.
Big Blue has four curriculums of instruction spanning 11 levels with weekly lessons running year-round, offering flexibility to start and stop lessons at any time.
Each child progresses to their next swim level as soon as they achieve the skills required, not when they complete a set number of classes.
“The programs we developed have transformed the way swim lessons are taught,” Reyhan said. “We make sure that with each visit, every child gains skills and confidence in the water. Doing this allows us to go from the development of swimming skills such as stroke, breath and movement, to the development of life skills like courage, perseverance and hard work.”
The new pool is located at 10955 Jones Bridge Road, near Aldi and Goodwill.
“With 90-degree, ultra-clean water, a comfortable viewing area that manages for cleanliness and sound, plenty of private changing areas,and capacity for parents to schedule multiple kids to swim during the same 30-45 minutes, Big Blue makes it easy to schedule and enjoy a weekly swim lesson routine,” Reyhan said.
In response to COVID-19, Big Blue put into place a series of new practices before, during and after lessons.
This includes wellness checks for each family as part of the check-in process, capping the student to teacher ratio for all classes to ensure proper social distancing, and having Swim Associates wear face shields to provide additional protection for both swimmers and staff.
“As families cautiously work activities back into their schedules, we think they will be pleased to learn how our team maintains a clean and safe environment at Big Blue,” Reyhan said. “Providing an uber-clean facility is always a top priority for us. In fact, at Big Blue, we keep our water ultra-clean with a state-of-the-art pool filtration system plus a UV light sanitizer to go above and beyond standard pool operation protocol.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools. A complete list of Big Blue’s COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols can be viewed on the swim school’s website.
For a limited time, Big Blue is offering Ia pre-opening special rate of $12 for each of the first four lessons, a 50% savings. Families can also schedule one free trial lesson when the facility opens.
To learn more about Big Blue Swim School in Johns Creek, visit bigblue.link/JohnsCreek or follow Big Blue on Facebook and Instagram @BigBlueJohnsCreek.
