The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals named Lawrenceville's Sweetwater Middle School one of three Distinguished Breakout Middle Schools at a November awards ceremony in Savannah.
Trickum Middle School in Lilburn also made the exclusive list as a 2019 Breakout Middle School. The Breakout Schools Award identifies and recognizes Georgia middle schools that are high-achieving or dramatically improving student achievement. The award is based on collaborative leadership, personalization, curriculum, instruction and assessment. This year GASSP recognized six Breakout Middle Schools.
Sweetwater, as a "distinguished" school, offered quality evidence and supporting documentation in their application that confirmed a demonstrated commitment to meeting the needs of all students. Sweetwater Middle earned a $1,000 bonus for earning the Distinguished Breakout designation.
“This award recognizes the great work being done by our students, our teachers and staff, and our community,” Sweetwater Principal Jay Nebel said. “I tell our kids, staff, and community constantly that they are the best in Gwinnett, and this recognition helps validate those sentiments. Our community, staff, and kids are amazing, and this award proves it.”
In early November, Nebel and some of his staff presented to the GASSP committee and highlighted significant academic gains in all areas of the CCRPI, which he said led to a 10-point gain over the previous year.
"We also proudly shared our recognition as a PBIS Distinguished School by the Georgia Department of Education," he said. "This honor celebrates the positive climate, culture, and student behavior at our school. School leaders also discussed unique programs found at Sweetwater like the Sweetwater Scholarship Fund. Primarily funded by teachers and school fundraisers, this Fund has distributed $5,500 to seniors from Berkmar High School who matriculated through Sweetwater."
Trickum principal Ryan Queen took his school's recognition as pay off for his staff's efforts.
“To be recognized is to shine a light on the great work of the staff and students,” Queen said. “Being that this award is based on evidence of collaborative leadership, personalization and curriculum, instruction, and assessment, it is really just telling the everyday story of Trickum. It’s always nice when you are recognized, however, with the collective mentality of continuous improvement, there is still much to be done.”