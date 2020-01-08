Police confirmed a SWAT team was called out on Monday to a Norcross home to arrest at 19-year-old suspect connected to the armed robbery of a Norcross check cashing store in September 2019.
Police arrested William Casillas and charged him with one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of possessing a firearm or knife during commission of a felony. A SWAT team with Gwinnett County police was activated to assist the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office on serving a warrant for Casillas’ arrest at 5553 Button Gwinnett Place in unincorporated Norcross. Casillas was arrested and booked in Gwinnett County Jail at 3:28 p.m. on Monday.
Casillas was the third suspect arrested in connection with a Sept. 24 armed robbery of Daily’s Check Cashing on Beaver Ruin near Buford Highway. Police said at approximately 7 p.m. there was an armed robbery and two masked men, one armed with a handgun, took approximately $40,000 before fleeing the scene on foot.
The first suspect, 25-year-old Xavier Reyes of Lilburn, was captured on Light Circle in Norcross. Reyes was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Authorities identified Castillas in the days after the robbery, but he was finally apprehended Monday.
