Attandees take in the festivities during Suwanee's Glow in the Park with the Atlanta International Night Market in April. The city recently won a Georgia Downtown Excellence Award for the event.

Suwanee recently picked up some recognition from the Georgia Downtown Association for one of the city's activities as well as promoting the city's annual report.

The association handed out its Georgia Downtown Excellence Awards in Macon on Aug. 24. Suwanee won an award in the Creative New Event category for the Glow in the Park with the Atlanta International Night Market event, and another award in the Outstanding Promotional Campaign for the 2021 Annual Report.

