Suwanee recently picked up some recognition from the Georgia Downtown Association for one of the city's activities as well as promoting the city's annual report.
The association handed out its Georgia Downtown Excellence Awards in Macon on Aug. 24. Suwanee won an award in the Creative New Event category for the Glow in the Park with the Atlanta International Night Market event, and another award in the Outstanding Promotional Campaign for the 2021 Annual Report.
"The Downtown Excellence Awards recognizes and promotes the outstanding achievements of Georgia’s local downtown development and revitalizing organizations in Georgia’s communities," city officials said. "Sixty-four nominations were submitted across four categories in 2022."
Although the Glow in the Park event is, itself, in its fifth year, this year marked the first time it had been merged with the Atlanta International Night Market. It ended up being the second most attended event in the city, with 55,000 attendees. Only Suwanee Fest had a higher attendance.
Meanwhile. the 2021 Annual Report took cues from "The Game of Life" board game and was presented as LIFE in Suwanee. The report followed a road through the city while weaving around community landmarks and issues and was designed so that non-accountants could follow along with the report as easily as an accountant could.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.