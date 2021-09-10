The city of Suwanee will observe the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a ceremony Saturday at the Remembrance Plaza at Town Center Park.
The event, which begins at 6 p.m., "will pay homage to the victims and heroes of this tragic event" Suwanee officials said. Mayor Jimmy Burnette and guest speakers directly affected by the events of Sept. 11, 2001, will speak and first responders from the Suwanee Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services will take part in the event, which will include a flag and wreath-laying ceremony.
"This event will provide a moment to pause and reflect on who we are as a nation," Suwanee Events and Outreach Manager Amy Doherty said. "We want to honor our heroes and reflect on the significance of what this day means to our community."
The Remembrance Plaza includes one of the largest pieces of the World Trade Center tower steel remnants, as well as a memorial that includes a conical sculpture featuring the lower Manhattan cityscape and a timeline. It is located near the corner of Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
City officials said guests are asked to bring their own chairs or remain standing for the brief ceremony and remarks, and are welcome to bring flowers, small flags or other commemorative items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.