Blame it on Bach.
When Peachtree Ridge High School senior Jinhoon Kim is asked what sparked his interest in playing the cello, he quickly points to YouTube and Johann Sebastian Bach.
“I played the viola in sixth and seventh grade and switched to cello after watching a YouTube video about a $45 million viola where the man in the video was playing a cello suite by Bach,” said Kim, 17. “And I listened to that piece and fell in love with it because it has these beautiful scales and melody that brought out the viola, but I then found out it was a cello piece.
“I tried to play the piece on the viola and I wasn’t the greatest, so I asked my uncle to rent a cello and I started on a three-quarter-sized cello and in two or three weeks I tried to play the piece and actually got pretty far with it ... It took me two or three months to understand the fundamentals of playing the cello but one thing I loved about the cello was its deep sound. Even though the cello can be considered a bass instrument, it actually sounds to me like the human voice. So it was love at first sight and at first sound for me.”
Since transitioning from viola to cello, Kim has made impressive progress, performing with the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra, the Emory Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra. He also spent last summer at the Governor’s Honors Program in Rome and has been accepted into the Brevard Music Center and Franklin Pond Chamber Music program.
“I didn’t think I’d do too much with the cello when I first started,” said Kim, the son of Bill Stencel and Jung Hwa Choy of Suwanee. “I thought I’d play as a hobby and because I enjoyed music, but my teachers have inspired me to try my best and to get better at cello because the competition is high and there are a lot of good young players out there.”
With plans to audition for a host of collegiate music programs (including the University of Georgia, Columbus State, the New England Conservatory in Boston, the Cleveland Institute of Music in Ohio and the University of Indiana’s Jacobs School of Music) Kim said that while his practice schedule may vary, he makes it a point to work with his chosen instrument on a daily basis.
“On a day I’m not crowded with school, it’s an hour or two hours,” he said. “If I’m working on a piece or a concert or an audition, I try to get three or four hours in, depending on the day. I spread it around in a day because I think it’s insane to practice three or four hours at one time.
“When I first started cello, I was not really into practicing. I was into video games at the time but practicing has grown on me because of the competition and the inspiration of other cellists. Practice isn’t about enjoyment – it’s about learning and discipline.”
Kim’s current cello is a 7/8-sized instrument and as he’s still a growing young man, he’s been on the lookout to purchase a full-size cello. He saw just what he was looking for a few years ago at Mandarin Strings, a music store in Marietta.
“The first time I laid eyes on this cello was when I was looking for a cello bow in 2020, the same time I bought my current cello,” he said. “I knew it was too big at the time and too expensive, but I tried it out because it was fancy and old. I gave it a try and it sounded beautiful.
“Earlier this year I went back to the shop to get a (bow) re-hair and I saw that the cello was still there. I gave it another try and it sounded beautiful and completely different from two years ago. It responds instantly. It was in a baroque setup with gut strings and was reformed to a modern setup because nobody would buy in the baroque setup.”
Kim plans to trade in his current cello and will take out a loan, and he has also created a GoFundMe page to raise as much as $35,000 for the purchase of his dream instrument, which he said was made between 1780 and 1850 and has a unique construction of three pieces of wood, rather than the traditionally two pieces.
“It’s been beautifully made,” he said. “I call it ‘The Fat Lady’ because it’s a wide, fat-sounding cello, which makes me very happy. Certain cellos I’ve played on have this very direct sound. This cello is not like that – it’s with a beautiful A-string quality I’ve never heard on another cello. It’s a rich-sounding growl, a warm-sounding cello. This cello has a beautiful sound that compliments my playing style. It can be played in so many different ways and can adapt to different playing styles.”
For more details, visit https://gofund.me/fdd8f381
