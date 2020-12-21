As a child, Marie Jone always loved Christmas. She thought it was her job, not her older sister's, to decorate the Christmas tree every year.
The same is true today even though Jones is now 84 years old. Earlier this year, around the time the COVID-19 pandemic began, she moved to Discovery Village Senior Living Community in Suwanee.
At the time, she felt like the last person in the world, but the solitude gave her the opportunity to perfect her craft of making Christmas trees out of tomato cages.
Jones said that while growing up on a farm her family always had tomato cages around, so one day she took it upon herself to get creative to see what she could make out of them. Using a couple of tomato cages, she began working in greenery and giving them shape until she ended up with an entire Christmas tree.
"Most people wouldn’t have the initiative or the want to waste time like that, but to me it was something new, it was something different and I wanted to do it," Jones said. "If somebody else could do it, I knew good and well I could. That's kind of how I’ve lived my life. If you can do it, I can do it too."
She's made hundreds of Christmas trees over the years for herself, friends and family, as well as people around the community who have heard about her work. For her first Christmas at Discovery Village, she also went all out in her cottage by creating an elegant display of angels, wreaths, and more.
"I just grow older and older, but the older I get the more I enjoy it," Jones said. "It’s my love. I could do it all day long and never get bored. To me it's a wonderful gift because it keeps me out of trouble. I guess I just decided one day I wanted to make the world a little bit prettier than what I was seeing sometimes."
Recently at the senior living community, she made one of her famous Christmas trees for one of her friends.
"I knew good and well she couldn’t do a tree," Jones said. "Every wreath she has on her door I’ve done them because it’s something I love and I think: Why should I have something like this and she can’t afford to do it? It's just something that’s within me. It's good for an old lady to do things like that to keep us calm, that keeps us going, and yes I'm old but I don’t feel old. I think I can keep up with most young people."
Jones said she simply loves life and loves to bring joy to other people. She believes it's important to keep the mind working, because "if you really are interested in doing something you can do it if you want to and put your heart and soul into it."
"I don’t know what created the love, but I think it was a natural thing God gave me," Jones said simply. "It all came from God's training."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.