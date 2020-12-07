The city of Suwanee said it has completed renovations to its nearly 60-year-old municipal court building, including a three-story addition of approximately 8,600 square feet to the existing 3,200 square foot building.
And soon it will have a new mural to go with the new building.
According to city officials, the building – which was Suwanee’s original city hall – received an expanded lobby to accommodate court session crowds, doubled court clerk work space, and added new space for the police Special Enforcement Unit.
The city said it has plans for one of the building's new walls — a mural painted by Hapeville muralist Lauren Pallotta Stumberg. The city said Stumberg was selected by the Suwanee Public Art Commission from a group of 24 artists from across the world who responded to a request for qualifications for the project.
"In keeping with the city’s request of developers to commit one percent of construction costs toward public art, a large mural will be painted on a three-story wall," city officials said.
Stumberg received her bachelor's in fine arts from the University of Michigan, with post graduate work with the University of the South Pacific. Her public art commissions can be seen in Norcross, Peoplestown, Hapeville, Cabbagetown, Decatur, Old Fourth Ward, Midtown and Southwest Atlanta.
Stumberg leads Think Greatly, LLC, an art and design incubator in Atlanta which enables her to support public art development through community engagement and female-driven collaborations. She is represented by dk Gallery in Marietta.
A colorful abstract of magpies will cover the entire three-story wall and wrap around to the smaller retaining wall in front of the building, the city said. It will also include two free-standing, five-foot-tall metal magpie sculptures. Stumberg frequently uses abstracted magpies in her work, having been inspired by an English nursery rhyme that translates one’s fortune based on the number of magpies one sees.
“It is this perception of the magpie that inspires my work – the notion that the bird is an omen of change, and change, good or bad, is often invaluable,” Stumberg said. “In this way, the presence of the magpie is a calling to enter a crucible of the spirit. It asks you to rethink social norms, to shift perspectives, to be open to personal transformation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.