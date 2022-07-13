Suwanee has retained its national Main Street accreditation status for another year, continuing a trend the city has maintained for more than two decades.
The city recently announced Main Street America had granted it 2022 Accredited Main Street America program status. That is the highest level of recognition a city can receive from Main Street America and it recognizes that a community has committed itself to comprehensive commercial district revitalization while also using the Main Street Approach when tackling development.
Suwanee has held Main Street accreditation since 2000.
“With all of the planning that has gone into many of these projects over the years, it’s satisfying to see many of them come alive in our downtown, to continuously enhance what has already been created in our award-winning Town Center Park,” said Christopher Hardin, who is Suwanee’s economic development manager and Downtown Development Authority/Main Street director.
GEORGIA Main Street works with Main Street America to evaluate local programs in the state that meet the national performance standards. As a result, Suwanee’s DDA is evaluated annually by GEORGIA Main Street to make sure the DDA’s performance continues to meet those standards.
Programs are evaluated on several factors, including: whether their revitalization programs are sustainable and have a meaningful impact; whether they support local small businesses; whether they are preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets; and whether they foster public-private partnerships.
Suwanee officials pointed to several projects that the city has seen happen in the last year. They said the leasing has been finalized for the 12,276-square-foot mixed-use space in Siena, which was previously known as Solis Phase I, for example. The space is expected to include office space, a small farmer’s market and two restaurants, according to city officials. They also said a co-working space has agreed to occupy space in Skye, which was previously known as Solis Phase II, and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023.
The Suwanee DDA also received a loan from the Georgia Cities Foundation Revolving Loan Fund on behalf of a new restaurant in Suwanee Town Center called Seaside Oyster Bar. At the same time, the DDA has continued its partnership with StillFire Brewery by leasing it space in the old Fire Station 13 building on Buford Highway.
