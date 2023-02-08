A Suwanee resident’s vintage airplane from the 1930’s is getting some national attention.
Mark Holmquist’s 1939 Beechcraft D17S Staggerwing is being featured on the cover of the January and February edition of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s “Vintage Airplane” magazine. The magazine highlights planes built before 1971.
“Aircraft chosen for EAA publication covers are selected because of a unique role within the aviation community or as a particularly photogenic example of an aircraft type,” EAA officials said in an announcement.
Holmquist bought the plane in 2001, but he decided in 2013 to begin working on restoring it to its original appearance from 1939.The work took nearly eight years to complete and Holmquist received help from Tom and Sarah Westfall from Arkansas-based Westfall Aviation.
Last year, Holmquist received the Gold Lindy Antique Champion Award at the EAA’s annual fly-in convention, AirVenture 2022. More than 10,000 aircraft participated in the event.
EAA officials the type of plane Holmquist owns has not been produced in more than 70 years.
“Beechcraft produced Staggerwings from 1933 to 1949 in multiple variants,” EAA officials said. “Staggerwings were popular with air racers, having been flown to victory in the 1933 Texaco Trophy and 1936 Bendix Trophy races. The United States Army and Navy used Staggerwings to transport cargo during World War II. Holmquist’s aircraft is powered by a 450-horsepower engine, and can reach speeds of more than 200 miles per hour.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
