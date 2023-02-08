VAA_JANfeb_2023.jpg

Mark Holmquist’s 1939 Beechcraft D17S Staggerwing is being featured on the cover of the January and February edition of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s “Vintage Airplane” magazine.

 Photo: Experimental Aircraft Association

A Suwanee resident’s vintage airplane from the 1930’s is getting some national attention.

Mark Holmquist’s 1939 Beechcraft D17S Staggerwing is being featured on the cover of the January and February edition of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s “Vintage Airplane” magazine. The magazine highlights planes built before 1971.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.