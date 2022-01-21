The International City/County Management Association (ICMA) recognized the City of Suwanee for the 13th consecutive year for its commitment to data-driven government management and reporting with a Certificate of Excellence in Performance Management.
The Certificate of Excellence – the highest certification level – was awarded to just 31 governments across the country. Suwanee was the only jurisdiction in Georgia recognized by ICMA in 2021 for performance management at any level.
Certificates of Excellence are awarded to governments providing comparative and benchmarking information to the public, using performance data in strategic planning and operational decision-making, and sharing their knowledge with other local governments through presentations, site visits, and other networking activities.
“Performance management is a bedrock principle of professional local government management,” ICMA Executive Director Marc A. Ott said. “As the impact of COVID-19 on our communities lingers on, we hope that by recognizing these leaders, we are encouraging others to measure how well their organization is performing, and making a commitment to collect and analyze data, report it transparently, and use it to continuously engage their communities and improve their organizations during these unprecedented times.”
