The city of Suwanee has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program.
Evaluation criteria for accreditation defines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
“Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities,” Patrice Frey, president and CEO of the National Main Street Center, said.
Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.
In 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new were jobs created and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities across the country.
