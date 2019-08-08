The city of Suwanee has announced it is looking to raise $1.25 million in private contributions to pay for artwork that can be installed in the expanded Town Center Park.
Money raised through the “Art For All” campaign will be used to purchase three art installations that will be used in the park expansion. The campaign kicked off this summer when Quantum National Bank donating $100,000.
“While Suwanee provides the infrastructure of new parks and green spaces, it is the support of private citizens and businesses that provides the public art that has played such a significant role in what Suwanee does, what Suwanee is, and how Suwanee is viewed,” Assistant City Manager Denise Brinson said.
“With the help of our citizens, we will continue to elevate the role of public art and the impact of artistic engagement in our community.”
Suwanee officials said the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia is expected to highlight the campaign during its annual Good 2 Give Gala on Aug. 17.
The $16 million Town Center Park expansion is expected to create one of the largest urban parks in metro Atlanta once it is complete. The three public art pieces that the Art For All campaign is intended to raise money for includes an interactive, signature installation, a gateway entrance piece and a piece that will be installed in the railroad underpass.