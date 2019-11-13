A Suwanee Publix Super Market sold one Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $339,725 in Tuesday's Fantasy 5 drawing.
The Publix is located in the McGinnis Crossing shopping center, located at 1000 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
Winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were: 5-11-17-18-23.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize on Wednesday.
Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the game’s draw date to claim prizes.
Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.