Suwanee police are asking for help from the public to identify a woman who allegedly robbed a SunTrust Bank located in a Publix grocery store on Thursday.
Police were dispatched the Publix shopping center located at 1000 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at 1:07 p.m. Officials said a woman presented a note to the teller demanding money.
The suspect is described as a white female who is about 40-50 years old, and was wearing a white Atlanta Braves hat, overalls, a green and white blouse, a gray/green women’s peacoat jacket and red and tan two-toned gloves at the time of the robbery.
Anyone who knows the suspect's identity, or where she can be found, can call police at 770-945-8995. They should reference Case No. 2020-00361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.