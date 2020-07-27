The Suwanee Police Department is asking the public for help with an investigation into the death of an 18-year-old who was stabbed at an apartment complex in the city.
Police were called to the Residences at McGinnis Ferry, which is located at 4021 McGinnis Ferry Road, at about 8:50 a.m. Monday on a report of a person who had been stabbed. They found William Slade Petty dead from multiple stab wounds.
"Suwanee Police, with the assistance of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Gwinnett County Police Department, began a search of the surrounding area for a suspect," Suwanee police spokesman, Lt. Robert Thompson, said. "Investigators with the District Attorney’s Office assisted with the crime scene investigation."
Police said they can't release additional details about suspects in the death because of the nature of the investigation. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the death, however, to call 470-360-6735.
