Suwanee police have taken out warrants for the arrests of two suspects in a fatal hit and run accident that occurred Nov. 7.
Lt. Robert Thompson said Decatur residents Keytavuis “Tay” Arice Lowam, 18, and Jafar “ManMan” D. Hunter Jr., 15, face felony murder and felony shoplifting charges in connection with the death of Sugar Hill resident Christian Gutierrez, 42.
"The suspects are not in custody and their whereabouts are unknown at this time," Thompson said. "Arrest warrants have been turned over to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. The suspects are also known as “water boys” that frequent the Memorial Drive/Columbia Drive area."
Police previously said they were called to the Walmart located at 3245 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd. on the evening of Nov. 7 after witnesses saw two men, now believed to be Lowam and Hunter, get caught shoplifting and flee after the store's loss prevention officers confronted them.
The pair then allegedly jumped into a U-Haul van and, as they tried to drive off, hit Gutierrez and drug him onto Satellite Boulevard.
Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.
The U-Haul had an Arizona licence plate, with the possible tag number of AJ38446.
Anyone who knows where the suspects are located is asked to call the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Fugitive Tip Line at 770-619-7838.
