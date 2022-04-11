featured Suwanee Police Department hosting Pizza With Police event on Wednesday From Staff Reports Apr 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Suwanee Police Department is inviting the public to have a slice of pizza with its officers on Wednesday.The event, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m., will be held at the Suwanee Police Station, located at 373 US-23. The public is invited to enjoy some pizza and chat with officers. "Discuss issues, ask questions and get to know the officers who keep the City of Suwanee safe," the department said in a social media post.The pizza will be provided by Papa John's. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. 