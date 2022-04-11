pizza.jpeg

The Suwanee Police Department is inviting the public to have a slice of pizza with its officers on Wednesday.

The event, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m.,  will be held at the Suwanee Police Station, located at 373 US-23. The public is invited to enjoy some pizza and chat with officers.

"Discuss issues, ask questions and get to know the officers who keep the City of Suwanee safe," the department said in a social media post.

The pizza will be provided by Papa John's.

