Suwanee officials are looking to maintain the status quo this year as far as the city's millage rate is concerned.
City officials announced they are proposing keeping the millage rate — which is used to determine how much money a person owes in property taxes — at 4.93 mills.
That's the same rate Suwanee has used over the past seven years, city officials said.
Suwanee will hold three public hearings this month on the proposed rate. The first will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 and two more will be held at noon and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
All three hearings will be held at Suwanee City Hall, which is located at 330 Town Center Avenue.
While officials are proposing keeping the millage rate the same as it has been, property tax revenues are expected to increase by 4.69% because of growth in the tax digest.
Under the proposed rate, a home with a fair market value of $320,000 could see its property taxes increase by about $28.29, according to numbers provided by Suwanee officials. The city said a non-homestead exemption property that has a fair market value of $590,000 could see its taxes increase by about $52.16.
The Suwanee City Council will vote on adopting the millage rate at its Aug. 27 council meeting.
Suwanee's $13.8 million fiscal year 2020 budget went into effect July 1. City officials said it includes a $20,000 allocation for a pedestrian and bicycle plan update as well as money for a pilot park trash project ($9,600); right-of-way permitting ($17,000); a cyber security program ($40,000); new public works equipment ($30,000); two replacement police vehicles ($79,000); and other new police equipment ($72,000).