Suwanee officials are planning to keep the city’s millage rate at the same level that it’s been at for nearly a decade, city officials announced Friday.
The proposed millage rate — which is the rate used to determine how much money property owners owe in property taxes — is 4.93 mills. That’s the same rate the city has had for the last eight years, officials said.
The city will hold public hearings on the proposed rate at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and noon and 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. The City Council is expected to vote on adopting the millage rate after the last hearing at its meeting on Aug. 25.
The rate is intended to fund Suwanee’s $13.4 million fiscal year 2021 budget, which went into effect July 1.
The budget is down 3.3% from the fiscal year 2020 budget. It includes 107 full-time positions, 16 part-time positions, a $40,000 cyber security program, $30,000 for new public works equipment, $55,000 for a replacement police vehicle, $37,000 for new police equipment, $97,000 for police dispatch software upgrades and $10,000 for election equipment.
“Development of the FY2021 budget occurred as the financial realities of COVID-19 began to emerge. At this time, we do not know the full extent the pandemic will have on our revenues and expenses. As such, we took a very conservative financial approach for the FY2021 budget,” Suwanee Financial Services Director Amie Sakmar said.
Additional information about Suwanee’s fiscal year 2021 budget can be found at through the Open Budget icon at Suwanee.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.