Suwanee is planning to keep its millage rate flat at the same rate that it has been for the last decade.
City officials said keeping the rate at 4.93 mills will result in an 18.54% increase in property taxes based on market value growth. That means the City Council is required to hold three public hearings before the millage rate is adopted on Aug. 23.
Those hearings will be held at 5:30. p.m. on Aug. 11 and noon and 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Suwanee City Hall.
"After analyzing the 2022 tax consolidation information provided by Gwinnett County, the city of Suwanee is proposing that the millage rate remain at 4.93 mills, the same rate adopted by the city the past 10 years," city officials said.
The proposal to increase the millage rate comes after Suwanee's $16 million budget went into effect on July 1. City officials operating expenditures increased by 6.9% in the fiscal year 2023 budget from the fiscal year 2022 amended budget.
The budget includes a 3% group health insurance renewal, the addition of one new full-time and one new part-time position, $442,000 in capital funding, $551,000 for a facilities and right-of-way maintenance program, implementation of the city's compensation study which was completed in June and the development and implementation of a new police co-responder program.
Suwanee's fiscal year 2023 budget can be viewed at Suwanee.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
