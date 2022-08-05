Suwanee City Hall

Suwanee is planning to keep its millage rate at the same level it has been for the last decade. The city will hold three public hearings on the proposed rate later this month.

 File Photo

Suwanee is planning to keep its millage rate flat at the same rate that it has been for the last decade.

City officials said keeping the rate at 4.93 mills will result in an 18.54% increase in property taxes based on market value growth. That means the City Council is required to hold three public hearings before the millage rate is adopted on Aug. 23.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.