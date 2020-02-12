Suwanee PD spreads love with taco supplies drive to benefit North Gwinnett Co-op

After serving the community for almost 30 years, now the Suwanee Police Department is doing what it can to support the North Gwinnett Co-op’s mission.
Through Feb. 18, Suwanee PD is collecting taco supplies, such as taco kits, refried beans and salsa in plastic jars, to share with those in the community who are struggling.
Lt. Robert Thompson said taco kits and supplies are one of the staples that the co-op stocks on its shelves, and the co-op recently indicated they were running low on them. He added that the department first partnered with the North Gwinnett Co-op in November 2019 to help stock the food pantry for the holiday season.
“The co-op already had a system for getting food and services to those in need and had established partnerships all over Gwinnett County,” Thompson said. “The co-op is a nonprofit organization with a mission to support the community and ‘bridge the gaps for critical needs of families or individuals and provide services to aid in finding a path to self-sufficiency.’”
He said the police department is generally only able to provide services to the community for short term and usually in a sudden crisis. Therefore, he said, helping the co-op is a way for the department to help provide longer term assistance and further its own mission of protecting and serving the community.
“The city’s guiding philosophy is based on the Community Oriented Policing approach,” Thompson said. “This philosophy focuses on high levels of community interaction and police visibility. The Suwanee Police Department is committed to serving the needs of the people in our community. Sgt. Jacobs should be commended for creating a great relationship with the North Gwinnett Co-op.”
In addition to providing food distribution, the North Gwinnett Co-op provides financial assistance for utilities, financial assistance for non-narcotic prescriptions, free clothing, free tutoring for school age children, free resume and interview training, free school supplies, end summer hunger programs, and holiday meal and gift programs.
“Many of the people served by the co-op are children and the elderly,” Thompson said. “Your physical and monetary donations would make a big difference in the community to help end hunger and improve your neighbor’s life.”
Taco kits and supplies can be dropped off at the Suwanee Police Department 24 hours a day, or the police department training center and Suwanee City Hall during regular business hours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Food donations can also be made directly to the North Gwinnett Co-op at 4395 Commerce Drive in Buford. To make monetary donations and/or volunteer, visit northgwinnettcoop.org.
