Suwanee officials announced they will offer businesses a tax break to help them recover from any negative economic affects they felt form the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
The city council recently voted to offer a business license tax credit to businesses in the city for either their 2020 or 2021 business license, including new businesses that open between now and March 2021. Up to $500 in tax credits can be applied to the license, officials said.
“With citizens practicing social distancing and other restrictions, an enormous economic strain has been placed on our local businesses,” Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette said. “The city council developed this program in hopes of helping businesses make it through these increasing difficult times.”
City officials said they want Suwanee's businesses to remain successful. The tax credit comes after city officials previously agreed to extend the business license deadline from March 31 to May 29.
“We’ve chosen to undertake this tax credit in order to respond to the economic challenges many are currently facing,” Suwanee City Manager Marty Allen said. “We greatly value our business community and want to support their success. The city will continue to evaluate our options as the situation evolves.”
Officials said questions about the tax credit should be directed to Business Services Director Jessica Roth, who can be reached at 770-945-8996 or jroth@suwanee.com.
