The Suwanee City Council recently voted to grant an alcohol license tax credit for next year to help businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is offering as much as $6,000 in alcohol license tax credits for eligible businesses to use during the 2021 license renewal period. It is a one-time credit available to restaurants and beverage establishments who currently have a license from the city for the on-premises consumption of alcohol and plan to renew their license next year.
New restaurants and beverage establishments that begin business between Thursday and June 30, 2021 are also eligible for the credit.
“While nearly all city businesses experienced negative impacts during this pandemic, restaurants have faced special challenges and difficulties due to mandated restrictions and social distancing,” Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette said. “The city council developed this program in hopes of helping these businesses make it through these difficult times.”
There are three types of on-site alcohol consumption licenses available in Suwanee. Two of them are for beer and wine, which each costs $500, while the third is for distilled spirits, which costs $5,000. A business that has all three licenses pays a total of $6,000 a year, by Dec. 31, to hold them for the following year.
The City Council previously granted a business license tax credit, worth $500 that could be applied to either a 2020 or 2021 business license, in May to help local businesses by offsetting hardships created by the pandemic. The city is also extending that credit to any business that opens in the city through May of 2021.
“We’ve chosen to undertake these tax credits in order to respond to the economic challenges many are currently facing,” Suwanee City Manager Marty Allen said. “We greatly value our business community and want to support their success. The city will continue to evaluate our options as the situation evolves.”
Business owners who have questions about the tax credits can call Business Services Director Jessica Roth at 770-945-8996 or send an email to jroth@suwanee.com.
