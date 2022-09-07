Applications for the Suwanee Citizens Police Academy are now being accepted by the city.
The academy is a seven-week program designed to give the public working knowledge of the risks, responsibilities, and day-to-day functions of the Suwanee Police Department.
The academy offers classroom training and hands-on experiences in crime scene processing, traffic stops, building searches, crime prevention, and narcotics identification, as well as an opportunity to patrol Suwanee alongside an officer. The program is designed to open and maintain communication between citizens and the police department.
The fall Citizens Police Academy session is offered on Monday evenings, Sept. 26 through Nov. 7 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Suwanee Police Substation, located at 2966 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
Classes are free to the public, but space is limited and preference is given to Suwanee residents or those who work in the city of Suwanee. A criminal and driver history background is required for all applicants.
Notarized applications will be accepted at the Suwanee Police Station until 5 p.m. on Sept. 21. You can get an application by going to Suwanee.com.
For questions concerning the program, contact Suwanee Police Training Director Lt. Bryan Hickey at 770-904-7609 or via e-mail at bhickey@suwanee.com.
