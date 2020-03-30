Gwinnett County police said a motorcyclist from Suwanee died on Friday after colliding with a Honda Accord at the intersection of Collins Hill Road and Russell Road in Lawrenceville.
Police said 49-year-old Robert Boren was ejected from his motorcycle when he collided with the Honda, which was turning left at an intersection in front of the oncoming motorcycle. Boren died after being transported to a local hospital, police said.
Police said a driver and passenger were in the Honda, and neither was injured.
Police responded to the scene shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday after a 911 caller said a motorcycle driver was involved and was injured.
The preliminary investigation showed the driver of the Honda Accord had a solid green light when it turned in front of the motorcycle.
Police said the investigation is still active and no charges had been filed as of Monday morning.
