After analyzing the 2021 tax consolidation information provided by Gwinnett County, the City of Suwanee is proposing that the millage rate remain at 4.93 mills, the same rate adopted by the city the past nine years.
The City Council is expected to adopt a fiscal year 2022 millage rate at its regular Aug. 24 meeting. The city will hold three public hearings at City Hall on Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 24 at noon and 6:30 pm before adopting the millage rate.
The City of Suwanee began the new fiscal year on July 1, 2021 with a $15 million balanced operating budget. Primarily due to federal COVID-related expenditures, this year’s budget represents a 10.1% decrease in operating expenditures as compared to FY2021, city officials said.
Suwanee’s $15,069,730 FY2022 budget includes:
• 114 full-time and 14 part-time positions, including four new positions and five position upgrades
• 0% group health insurance renewal
• $382,550 capital funding
For more information regarding the City of Suwanee’s FY2022 budget, please visit Suwanee.com and click on the Open Budget icon on the homepage.
