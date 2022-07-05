Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette was recently recognized by the Georgia Municipal Association for his contributions to creating Suwanee’s downtown over the last quarter of a century.
Burnette was named the recipient of GMA’s 2022 Starr Award during the association’s recent convention in Savannah. The award is named for former Georgia Cities Foundation President Mike Starr and recognizes someone who has been a champion, visionary, innovator and servant leader for downtowns.
“Mayor Burnette has provided long-term leadership and vision as Suwanee has grown into a regional leader in all areas of smart managed growth, downtown development, and open spaces,” Suwanee Economic Development Manager Chris Hardin said. “He is always thinking about what is next, how to improve, and how to bring people along.”
Burnette has only been Suwanee’s mayor since 2012, but he spent the 15 years immediately preceding that on the Suwanee City Council. He was also a charter member of Suwanee’s Downtown Development Authority, which he spent 12 years serving on before he was elected mayor. City officials said Burnette helped forge a consensus on the development and growth of Suwanee’s downtown area by serving as a liaison between the DDA and the City Council.
Suwanee officials also said Burnette had been involved in each comprehensive and downtown master plan drawn up for the city over the last 25 years. The most recent of those projects was the redesign of Buford Highway to turn it into a walkable urban boulevard, an effort that is nearing completion.
City officials said the mayor was also an advocate for the purchase and rehabilitation of one of Suwanee’s oldest buildings, Pierce’s Corner, to help spur revitalization of Old Town Suwanee, which was the city’s original downtown.
“Rather than resisting inevitable change, Mayor Burnette chooses instead to embrace and guide change for the greatest benefit to our community,” Hardin said. “He has presented a vision of unique and vibrant growth for the City of Suwanee, and has fostered that vision over the years by bringing together community, business, and civic leaders in the city.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.