A state of emergency exists in Suwanee because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, and several businesses in the city must close as a result, Mayor Jimmy Burnette has declared.
The state of emergency declared by Burnette Thursday night follows in the steps of Atlanta and Brookhaven and forces restaurants to close their dining rooms and patio seating areas, and requires movie theaters, fitness centers and gyms, bowling alleys, live performance venues, entertainment centers and other similar businesses to close as well.
City parks will remain open, however. Residents are just urged to practice social distancing.
“Most of our city restaurants have already began making these adjustments on their own, and for that we thank them for their proactive efforts to date,” Burnette said in a statement. “With this proclamation, we are taking additional steps to combat the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and protect the health and safety of Suwanee residents.
“We continue to encourage residents to support local businesses while practicing social distancing to minimize the spread of COVID-19. City staff has collected and created a web page outlining local restaurants, shops, and services that remain open and their adjusted business models. This information can be found at Suwanee.com.”
Suwanee became the latest city in Gwinnett to declare a state of emergency because of the pandemic. Cities such as Lawrenceville and Norcross have already declared states of emergency while Sugar Hill's City Council will meet Friday morning to vote on declaring a state of emergency in that city.
