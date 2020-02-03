The Suwanee library branch is closed for the next two weeks while refurbishments are conducted, library officials have announced.
The library system announced recarpeting and repainting work is being done at the branch and it will be closed until Feb. 16 as a result. The work also means the branch's book drops are closed as well.
Library system customers who need to return materials are being directed to the system's other branches. A full listing of branches in the county can be found at www.gwinnettpl.org.
