Suwanee is going to party like it's 1999 at its annual August Concert next month.
The city recently announced it will feature LIT, who had a monster hit in 1999 with its song "My Own Worst Enemy," at the August Concert. The event will be held on Aug. 13 at Suwanee Town Center Park.
"Hello, Suwanee friends, and welcome to mid-summer," Suwanee officials said in an email announcing the concert headliner. "We always like to really turn up the heat with a sizzlin’ August Concert – and this year the show will feature the ‘90s band LIT."
Although "My Own Worst Enemy" may be LIT's best known song, it also had some hits with "Miserable" — whose video featured miniature versions of the band members walking around and performing on various parts of Pamela Anderson's body — and "Ziplock."
In addition to LIT, the concert will open with Vinny Masino at 6 p.m. and Tuk Smith and the Restless Hearts at 6:30 p.m.
Suwanee officials said food and beverages will be sold at the concert. Attendees are not allowed to bring to their own beer.
A free shuttle parking will be available at 305 Shawnee North.
The concert is free to attend.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
